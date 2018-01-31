LIVE: Trillo on Trump’s State of the Union—& Surrogate Mark Burns in RI on Friday
Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Trillo's prediction was on the mark. After the speech, the Washington Post wrote, "While the president touted accomplishments and claimed his inaugural year had ushered in an ebullient “new American moment,” he made no mention of the ongoing investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election hanging over his administration and fueling a great divide between Republicans and Democrats that was on stark display in the Capitol during his speech."
The New York Times wrote about Trump's performance, "Addressing a deeply divided Congress and nation, President Trump called for bipartisan efforts on issues like infrastructure and immigration."
Trillo also spoke to Pastor Marks Burns, Co-Founder, and CEO of the Christian television network NOW and top supporter of Trump, coming to Rhode Island on Friday for a Trillo campaign event.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
