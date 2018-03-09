LIVE: TinTown Studio Provides A Space For Art Education & Inspiration

“TinTown Studio is physically small in size but packed with the power to inspire and educate those that visit the space,” says TinTown Studio owner Paul Carpentier.

Carpentier and his partner Dennis DelSignore own the teaching studio and progressive gallery space, TinTown Studio in the Knightsville area of Cranston.

Carpentier says they wanted to provide opportunities for people to explore, learn and embrace art and design.

For over 20 years, Carpentier has taught Visual Art and Design at the RISD Museum of Art and other schools and museums throughout New England.

“People need to find their inner creative selves more than ever,” Carpentier says.

They offer classes in floral design and fine art in the studio, as well as exhibitions and special events.

An opening of Gio Scotti's Exhibit “In The Soup” is Friday, March 9 at 6:30 PM.

