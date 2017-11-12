LIVE: “Tinkered Treasures” Author Major Inspires Creativity

Creative since childhood, Elyse Major wanted to inspire others to enjoy making crafts without worries of “Pinterest” perfection.

Major is a home decor and crafts author, her books include the "Tinkered Treasures" series, named for her blog(which she started in 2008.

She also co-authored “I Modify IKEA” a do-it-yourself home furnishings book.

Major has been featured in and written for publications including Prairie Style, Romantic Homes, and BOHO Style.

Related Slideshow: 25 Things You Must do This Fall in New England - 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.