LIVE: The Woman Project Strives To Make Change Through Art

Using art as a form of activism, Mara Trachtenberg, one of the founding members of the Woman Project, says the group strongly believes that through creative work, women can effect change.

Currently, the group is focusing on fighting for reproductive freedom in Rhode Island.

As one example of visual art as a form of activism, Trachtenberg showcased a section of their Petition 2.0 quilt, on LIVE.

She explains the quilt is a petition that constituents can sign and decorate in support of The Reproductive Health Care Act.

The finished quilt will be on display in the State House during the 2018 legislative session.



