LIVE: The Malted Barley Providence Begins Brewing Their Own Beer

In March, The Malted Barely Providence will celebrate it's two year anniversary. Owner Ron Koller says it was always part of his business plan to brew their own beer, and now was the right time.

Koller says it was a “pretty in-depth process” and the team spent a lot of time working on recipes to develop the first beer, a Belgian White Ale.

“We wanted something that was very approachable, something that had a wide acceptance with our customer base, but it had to be delicious, it had to be legitimate,” Koller says.

This is the first beer in The Malted Barley Providence’s “ALL IN” series. They are hosting a launch party February 15 at 7 p.m.



