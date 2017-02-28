LIVE: The Lady Project Expands Across United States
Tuesday, February 28, 2017
“It’s for women of all ages and all career levels,” Barter says.
With thirteen active chapters across the country, The Lady Project will be launching in Indianapolis and Atlanta this spring.
The Lady Project, based out of Providence, recently launched a chapter in Albany, New York.
Barter says she thinks there is more interest in women’s networking, support and engagement.
“I think the world we have right now is very different than the world we were in six months ago. Because of recent current events, we’ve seen it’s not equal, we’re not there yet, Barter says, “there’s blatant misogyny all over the place, even though it’s 2017 we still have a lot of work to do.”
Barter says the non-profit is committed to providing programing, events, membership and community engagement.
