Allysen Callery

Allysen Callery is an American folk singer from Rhode Island whose delicate, austere sound has been compared to classic British folk artists like Sandy Denny and Nick Drake.

She’s played SXSW Festival twice, and tours yearly in Europe.

“Quiet Music for a Loud World has been my tagline, I get a lot of people telling me I’ve helped them to relax after a hard day,” Callery says, “music helps me too.”

She’ll be at The Grange on Wednesday, March 28, at AS220 April 7th for a Bee benefit, and at A Taste for Now festival April 21st at Quinebaug Valley Community College in CT.

Callery performed:

Bluest Bird

It's Not the Ocean,

In Your Hollow

