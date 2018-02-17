LIVE: The Guild’s Duffy On Expanding Partnerships & New Brews

In an interview with LIVE, Jeremy Duffy, co-founder of Isle Brewers Guild, says they are continuing to expand brewing production and bring in new partnerships at the craft beer cooperative.

In just the past few days, Duffy says The Guild has launched a brewing partnership with Martha’s Vineyard inspired beer company Wash Ashore, and Everett-based company Night Shift Brewing.

The Guild is brewing Night Shift’s Santilli IPA and Duffy says this marks the first time Night Shift beer can be purchased in the state of Rhode Island, so they are excited to work with the company.

The Guild is now brewing organic certified beer with Wash Ashore, and Duffy explained what that obtaining what certification process was like.

Wash Ashore and Night Shift join Narragansett Beer, Farmer Willie’s Craft Ginger Beer, Newburyport Brewing Company, Devil’s Purse Brewing Company, Great North Aleworks, on Isle Brewer Guild’s growing roster of brewing partners.



