LIVE: The Food Mood Girl Smith On Why You Should “Eat Your Feelings”

Lindsey Smith is an author, wellness icon, speaker and the blogger behind the popular Food Mood Girl.

In her new book, “Eat Your Feelings” Smith says wanted to show how simple it is to make “comfort” foods and satisfying snacks with mood-boosting ingredients that nourish your body.

“We were born emotional eaters,” Smith says, “what I’m trying to do is help people reclaim what it means to be an emotional eater and not look at it as a bad thing, but look at it as a positive thing.”

Smith is also the author of “Junk Foods & Junk Moods,” and “Food Guilt No More".



