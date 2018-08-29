LIVE: “Swipe Right on the Weekend” with WeKey

WeKey , a Providence-based home swapping service, hopes to revolutionize weekend travel by making mini-vacations free.

Grant Cohen, one of WeKey's cofounders, joined GoLocal LIVE in the Navigant Credit Union Broadcast Center to discuss the service's launch and how New Englanders can become a part of it.

The concept of the service is to match users looking to trade homes for a weekend, either through a direct one-to-one swap or by coordinating dates. Anyone interesting in joining can fill out a short application, including personal information and a description of their home. Users are required to upload several photos of their home, and several tiers of verification are required to ensure users are who they say they are.

"We're the only peer-to-peer sharing organization on the planet with this level of security," Cohen said.



To book a house, users input their desired destination and are given a list of options which they can swipe through, Tinder-style. Once matched, users can message each other through the app to coordinate times, key drops, and other details of the swap.

During the launch period, WeKey is free to use, though Cohen said a pricing structure will be phased in down the road. Unlike hotels and other services like Airbnb, which charge per night, WeKey users will only pay an annual membership fee.

"One of our mottos is to make vacation free, and with our pricing structure you're really just paying for the first night or so," Cohen said. "After that, it's pretty much a free place to stay compared with comparable hotels rates in the area. There's no limit to how many times you can swap, so it's really what you make of it."

Currently, WeKey is exclusive to the New England regions, with availability in cities including Providence; Boston; Portland, Maine; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Montreal.

At this time, WeKey is only available through the app store, though you can learn more on their website, www.wekey.co. The team will be holding an event at Sprout coworking in Providence on Wednesday, August 29 form 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., featuring food, drinks, and giveaways.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.