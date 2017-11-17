LIVE: Strategies For Those In Recovery To Stay Sober Over The Holidays
Friday, November 17, 2017
The Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker says many emotions associated with the holidays, along with holiday parties can make it challenging for people trying to stay clean.
“For people in recovery, they do need to plan ahead and prepare to be able to enjoy holiday festivities,” Bernier says, “it’s imperative for people not in recovery to be aware that friends and family members may be struggling.”
The Providence Center’s Anchor Recovery Community Center has daily recovery meetings, and Bernier says during the holidays, people might need group support more often.
