LIVE: Stop-Action Filmmaker Plate Featured at Vortex Sci-Fi, Fantasy & Horror Film Festival

“Clothespin Freaks” and a climatologist Groundhog who live in a futuristic, post-apocalyptic world are the lead characters in “Meeting MacGuffin," a stop-motion animated short film by multidisciplinary artist and filmmaker, Catya Plate.

The film, which can really be described as a moving art piece, is the second installment of a trilogy of short films, and will be featured at the Flickers Vortex Sci-Fi, Fantasy & Horror Film Festival happening this week at venues throughout RI.

Plate says the film is about climate change, anxieties, sustainability, and is a “serio-comic response to our angst-ridden times”

