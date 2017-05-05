Mixologist and Owner of Little Bitte Artisanal Cocktails, Willa Van Nostrand concocts green drinks without any chemicals.

Van Nostrand says the secret to creating a naturally green drink is the base green syrup she made up.

Van Nostrand says she was looking for a specific color and flavor while mixing her green coloring. She wanted to create a shandy flavor when mixed with beer.

Van Nostrand says the green mix is made of honey and water. It’s Spirulina and matcha powder that give it the green color.

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Van Nostrand makes The Emerald Isle, concocted with Whiskey, Ginger Beer, green syrup and garnish.

Van Nostrand says to make a green beer, light beer holds the color better than any other.

Green cocktails and green beer in honor of Saint Patrick's Day. For those of us expressing our Irish heritage, or those of us that wish we were more Irish.

The Emerald Isle

2 oz Jameson

1 oz green tea & spirulina honey syrup*

Top with your favorite ginger beer.

Willa uses locally made Farmer Willie's alcoholic ginger beer or non-alcoholic Reeds ginger beer.

Green tea & spirulina honey syrup. Pour 4 ounces of boiling water over 1 teaspoon of match green tea powder & 1 teaspoon of Spirulina and whisk together. Add 4 ounces of honey and dissolve into the solution.

Preparation: Fill your rock glass with ice, add Irish whiskey, honey syrup & top with ginger beer. Garnish with a clover leaf or fresh herbs of the season.

Green Beer: Naturally

The Shamrock

1 bottle of light beer.

Willa uses Narragansett lager for this application.

2 oz green tea & spirulina honey syrup. Willa says the more you add, the greener the drink.

Preparation:

Pour green tea honey syrup in the bottom of a beer glass & slowly top with beer. There you have it: green beer, naturally.

Add extra 1/2 ounce of honey syrup for more color. Willa is going for an easy sipping light green shandy-meets-Arnold-Palmer vibe.