LIVE: Special Olympics RI’s Powers On Ending Use Of The R-Word

“We’ve been hurt by the word too many times,” Powers says “It’s important for me to be that voice for people who are still afraid to stand up for themselves.”

Powers encourages others to join the on-going campaign to stop the use of the R-word and pledge respect for everyone.

In a blog post “The Only R-Word In Our Dictionary is RESPECT” for the Huffington Post Powers wrote:

Why did the term ‘Mental Retardation’ turn into slang? No one really knows, but it did catch on. The word ‘retarded’ has become a synonym for ‘slow and stupid.’ Because of that, those of us with that medical diagnosis are hurt by it every time it is used in that context. It is offensive. Even when it is not directed at us, we are still being hurt by it.

Powers says the goal is to inspire respect and acceptance through by letting others know how hurtful and disrespectful words can be toward people with intellectual disabilities.

