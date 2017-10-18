LIVE: Southside Cultural Center of RI Hosts Benefit Concert for Hurricane Relief

Program Director for the Southside Cultural Center of RI, Yon Tande, spoke with LIVE about the benefit concert they are hosting this Saturday, October 21st at 7:30 p.m., benefiting hurricane relief.

SCCRI, whose mission is to “connect, cultivate and engage community through the arts”, is also home to partner tenants arts organizations, The Cambodian Society of Rhode Island, RI Black Storytellers, RI Latino Arts, the Laotian Community Center, Providence Improv Guild, Arte Latino of New England, who all share the goal of uniting the community through workshops, classes, and performances available to everyone “regardless of age, background, or interest.”

Grammy-nominated Saxophonist Yosvany Terry will lead the Ancestral Memories Quartet, and 60% of proceeds from the concert will benefit hurricane relief charities.

Tickets are available with special prices for students and seniors, VIP packages for $75 are also offered.

Click here for more information



Related Slideshow: 24 Ways to Go Green This Fall - 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.