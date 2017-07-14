LIVE: Songwriter Matt Cusson on New Album “Only Human”

Award-winning songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and New England native, Matt Cusson , is keeping it personal and versatile on his new album “Only Human.”

Having collaborated with major artists like Brian McKnight, James Taylor and Cee-lo Green, Cusson, who has written songs for other artists as well as himself, is used to crossing genres and styles in his writing.

His latest collection includes some intensely personal subject matter, and showcases his versatility by utilizing a wide variety of styles ranging from soul / R&B, to classical, to jazz, to even bluegrass.

Click here for more information



Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.