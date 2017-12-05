LIVE: Sojourner House’s Volz Talks About Domestic Violence During The Holidays

Executive Director of the Sojourner House, Vanessa Volz, says there is a lot of social pressure to "hold it together" during the holidays, so people might not report domestic abuse.

According to data from the National Domestic Violence Hotline, reported call volume drops between Thanksgiving and New Years. Once the holiday season is over, data shows there is an average five percent increase in call volume over the next two weeks.

Volz says what they do know is that abuse isn’t a one-time event, and there is usually a pattern, so when survivors realize the situation isn’t going to improve, that’s when they seek help.

She also said many choose to stay in abusive relationships for different reasons, be it economic, religious, or social pressure.

For over 40 years, Sojourner House in Providence has served over 60,000 victims and survivors of sexual and domestic violence.

Volz says every day they receive requests for assistance from people in abusive relationships and they have services like support groups, emergency shelter, transitional housing, sexual health advocacy, and emotional support help.

If you or a loved one needs to talk to an advocate call the Sojourner House helpline 401-765-3232.

They do not use caller ID, and they block our outgoing calls for safety.

Related Slideshow: 50 Ways to Give in RI This Holiday Season - 2017

Prev Next Rare Disease United Foundation Rumford Rare diseases are just that -- rare, meaning if a person has one, it is easy for them to feel alone with no support. Who wants to be alone? Help support those with rare diseases -- and their families -- by donating HERE. According to the foundation, 7,000 rare diseases exist and 30 million Americans have them. The Rare Disease United Foundation makes a difference by: providing support to those in need

raising awareness for specific diseases Prev Next The Confetti Foundation Newport For kids, being in hospitals for any length of time is difficult -- and being there for an extended period of time and missing birthday parties is one of toughest parts. The Confetti Foundation brings the birthday parties to kids in the hospital. Make a donation HERE. How important is it? As of October 2017, 3,284 parties have been thrown at over 160 hospitals. The Confetti Foundation makes a difference by: donating party supplies to hospitalized kids

throwing birthday parties for hospitalized kids Prev Next The Matty Fund Warwick Living with Epilepsy can be hard on kids and families. The Matty Fund helps those who are living with the disease have a better life. Donate HERE. The organization was named one of the top nonprofits of 2016 by greatnonprofits.org. The Matty Fund makes a difference by: providing resources and raising awareness

promoting patient safety

working to improve the quality of life for children and families Prev Next Gaits of Harmony Therapeutic Riding Saunderstown There a number of great organizations using horses to help people overcome their lives challenges, and Gaits of Harmony is one of those. Gaits of Harmony provides people of all ages with chances to educate, enrich and empower themselves in order to overcome challenges of their daily lives through interaction with horses. Make a donation HERE. It serves thirty clients and involves members of the community all helping clients overcome their own individual challenges. Gaits of Harmony was named one of the top nonprofits of 2016 by greatnonprofits.org. Gaits of Harmony Therapeutic Riding makes a difference by: therapeutic riding - riding lessons adapted to the ability of the rider in individual or group lessons

Hippotherapy - a form of physical, occupational or speech therapy in which a therapist uses the characteristic movements of a horse to provide carefully graded motor and sensory input. Offered as private lessons

interactive vaulting - fosters teamwork, teaches respect for the horse, fosters independence, builds confidence and encourages social interaction. Lesson is both mounted and un-mounted. Offered only as group lessons Prev Next Plan International USA, Inc. Warwick If you're concerned about children beyond this country's borders, improving the lives of kids and families all around the world is something you can do this holiday season. Plan International has been working to break the cycle of child poverty for more than 75 years and in over 50 countries. The programs help millions of kids and their families escape poverty over the world. Make a donation HERE. Plan International was named one of the top nonprofits of 2016 by greatnonprofits.org. Plan International makes a difference by: strengthening health care systems

advocating for better protection

working to break the cycle of child poverty Prev Next Ronald McDonald House of Providence Providence There is nothing more important to parents and families than being as close to their kids as possible while they are in the hospital. Help more families be close to their kids, donate HERE. Every year, more than 250 families stay at the House while an additional 1,200 enjoy the Family Room. Both rooms are designed to keep families close during hospitalizations. The Ronald McDonald House makes a difference by: providing a safe and caring environment to families with children at hospitals Prev Next New Urban Arts Providence What could be better than supporting an organization that helps inner-city kids develop their creativity? New Urban Arts does just that. How important is this program? According to New Urban Arts, 500 high school students, 25 emerging artists and over 3,000 visitors benefit through youth programs, professional development workshops, artist residencies, public performances, and exhibitions. Make a donation HERE. New Urban Arts make a difference by helping youth: develop positive relationships with non-parental adult mentors and peers

acquire standards-based skills & knowledge in the arts

begin to develop their unique artistic voice

graduate high school on a path towards post-secondary success Prev Next Sweet Binks Rescue Foster Sweet Binks Rescue was formally Sweet Binks Rabbit Rescue, they have since expanded to focus on wildlife rehabilitation. They raised and released eight orphaned squirrels and raised and released 23 wood ducks and took in 5 wild turkey poults this season. Make a donation HERE. The facility has a 1800 sq. ft. shelter to provide sanctuary to the animals until they are placed. Sweet Binks Rescue makes a difference by: rehabilitating wild animals

Raising and Releasing animals Prev Next Be The Change Sunday Meal Warwick Helping the homeless is always a priority, but they come more into focus with the arrival of the winter season. Help out the homeless this holiday season by making a donation HERE. Be the Change Sunday Meal was named one of the great nonprofits of 2016 by greatnonprofits.org. Be The Change Sunday Meal makes a difference by: serving Sunday meals

collecting and distributing items of need (coats, socks, food) to the homeless Prev Next RI Dream Center Cranston Sometimes all it takes to turn someone's day or life around is giving them a little bit of hope. And a Rhode Island nonprofit is working to do just that. Make a donation HERE. The RI Dream Center provides thousands of meals and thousands of punds of clothing to the homeless on the streets on a yearly basis. The RI Dream Center makes a difference by: providing food, clothing and living supplies

holding addiction meetings and giving referrals Prev Next Project Goal Inc. Providence Soccer is one of the few sports that are truly global. No matter where you are, nearly everyone knows how to play it. Project Goal teams with the New England Revolution to help Rhode Island's disadvantaged youth by using the game of soccer. Make a donation HERE. Project Goal currently operates after-school programs for sixth, seventh and eight grade children from Providence, Pawtucket, and Central Falls every Monday and Friday. Project Goal Inc. makes a difference by: combining the benefits of academic achievement with the motivation and self-discipline of sports

promoting educational opportunity

combating growing problems of illiteracy, school delinquency, adolescent crime and obesity Prev Next Newport Public Education Foundation Newport School is supposed to be fun, at least a little bit, and the Newport Public Education Foundation works to take care of that. Help make school fun by donating HERE. How important are they? The Foundation provides funds and support for music programs, field trips and more by annually awarding $20,000 in grants. Newport Public Education Foundation makes a difference by: supporting programs and services that address district-wide educational needs and enhance student learning

fostering community volunteerism in the schools

encouraging a community dialogue addressing school district-wide educational issues

raising funds to support our current programs and to establish a strong financial foundation that will permit future expansion

ensuring broad community participation in the organization and to create an organizational structure optimizing execution of all goals. Prev Next Children’s Wishes of RI Warwick Everyone has a wish and for kids who are battling their own personal life challenges, those wishes can seem very distant at times. Help make kids wishes come true this holiday season by donating HERE. Here is one of their most recent granted wishes: "Johnnel is a 4 year old boy who is legally blind and wished for a bedroom/therapeutic room makeover. He lives in Central Falls with his mom, dad and siblings. His bedroom was re-done so that exercise mats were installed on the floors and walls. A hand rail was also installed on the wall to help Johnnel learn to walk, as well as a double “Dutch” door. All construction costs were donated by LOPCO Contracting of Providence." Children's Wishes of RI makes a difference by: granting wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses between the ages of 2 1/2-18 years old PHOTO: Children's Wishes of RI Prev Next The Wolf School East Providence Everyone has different ways of learning and some have their struggles for any number of reasons. Supporting the education of children in need is a great way to give. Make donation HERE. The Wolf School enrolls up to 60 children in six classrooms with 6-8 students per class in Lower School and up to 10 students per class in Middle School. The Wolf School makes a difference by: utilizing an intensive and integrated model which allows children to discover their strengths and talents by meeting their academic, social and emotional needs

having an individualized academic programming following grade level expectations

having language based learning environment with sensory processing supports and social thinking skills immersed into the academic curriculum Prev Next Hope Funds for Cancer Research Newport The more researchers, the better chance of finding a cure for all types of cancer. Who doesn't want that? Make a donation HERE. To date, Hope Funds for Cancer Research has completed funding of 14 fellowships, resulting in ten of these programs being published in top-tier journals and eight of these Fellows having already received faculty appointments. In addition to these 14 completed fellowships, Hope Funds is currently funding 15 fellowships, with four of these having already been published. The Hope Funds for Cancer Research makes a difference by: holding special events to help raise money for young researchers looking for fellowship opportunities

honoring Hope Funds honors with an annual medal -- individuals or organizations who have made a significant impact to patient care Prev Next Crossroads RI Providence If you are concerned about the state's homeless during the holiday season, Crossroads RI is the largest homeless service organization in Rhode Island. Make a donation HERE. Donate goods like baby diapers, non-perishable food items, and toiletries to the organization this year to help those who are homeless or at risk during these winter months. Crossroads RI makes a difference by: providing housing, basic needs, and shelter

assisting with case management, referrals, education and employment services Prev Next Rock Paper Scissors Wakefield Living in the United States, students and families often have access to music and art programs at schools and in the community. Those in other countries, like Vietnam, might not be as fortunate -- and there are organizations working to help them. Make a donation HERE. Rock Paper Scissors Children's Fund supports music and art programs for children in Vietnam. Or you can even donate a bike to children who often have to walk long distances to get to school. Rock Paper Scissors makes a difference by: providing learning opportunities for young students through art and music programs Prev Next Johnnycake Center Peace Dale A lot of people need help making ends meet, but not everyone qualifies for established agencies. That is where the Johnnycake Center comes in. Help them end hunger by donating HERE. The Johnnycake Center makes a difference by providing: emergency food pantry and emergency household items

SNAP application assistance

client service referrals

school vacation breakfast and lunch programs, back to school supplies

holiday meal programs

senior food basket delivery

pet food pantry Prev Next FabNewport Newport Sometimes it takes time to discover a passion, sometimes you just have to play around a bit, try different things. That is what FabNewport is all about. Help kids find their passions by donating HERE. How important are they? FabNewport currently works with the East Bay Met School, the Newport Public Library, the Jamestown Arts Center, All Saints Academy, the Newport County Boys and Girls Clubs, the Jamestown Schools and area Home Schoolers. FabNewport makes a difference by: encouraging students to discover their passions through play. Play means having time to fiddle, tinker and experiment with materials in encouraging environment supported by a coach Prev Next Books are Wings Pawtucket Kids from low-income families, ethnic minority groups, and English- language learners are at the highest risk for lacking the fundamental tools that provide the basic building blocks for reading. Books are Wings is trying to change that by providing FREE books. Help them out by making donation HERE. At Books Are Wings Book Parties, kids read stories, discuss literature, spell their names and get FREE books to help their reading skills at home. Books are Wings makes a difference by: providing children with FREE books needed in their homes to continue ongoing literacy efforts Prev Next Best Buddies Rhode Island Pawtucket Best Buddies is dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment and leadership development for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Make a donation HERE. How important are they? Best Buddies has grown from one original chapter to almost 1,500 middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Best Buddies programs engage participants in each of the 50 United States, and in 50 countries around the world. Best Buddies makes a difference by: establishing a volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment and leadership development for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities Prev Next Sojourner House Providence Domestic violence is an issue around the country and often times it takes time for victims to feel safe again. Sojourner House, Inc. is a domestic violence agency that assists victims of relationship violence by providing shelter, advocacy, and violence prevention education. Make a donation HERE. Donate to their safe house wish list with items like toaster ovens, small tables, pillows, fitted sheets, and pots and pans for their residents. Sojourner House makes a difference by: operating a 24-hour Help Line

safe house shelter and transitional housing program

free rapid HIV testing

support and empowerment group and advocacy services Photo: Sojourner House Prev Next RI Blood Center Providence Let's face it, everyone needs blood to live. Make a donation HERE. The Blood Center is the only source of blood and blood products for the hospitals of Rhode Island while also serving Massachusetts and Connecticut. Rhode Island Blood Center was established in 1979 as a non-profit community blood center. The RI Blood Center makes a difference by: providing safe, plentiful & cost-effective blood supply Prev Next MAE Organization for the Homeless North Kingstown MAE Organization is one of a number of groups working to alleviate homelessness in Rhode Island. Donate to MAE by clicking HERE. How important are they? MAE currently provides hot meals, toiletries, shoes, bikes, tents to over 300 homeless and at risk individuals on the streets of Providence. MAE makes a difference by providing: wellness programs, case management, job skills training

counseling, treatment groups, and cognitive therapy

facilitating drug and alcohol treatment

mentoring programs and street outreach Photo: MAE Organization for the Homeless Prev Next Operation Stand Down RI Johnston Those who served and are serving our country more than deserve to live good lives when they return to the states. Help Operation Stand Down provide that by donating HERE. You can also help by organizing food drives for their other locations. Operation Stand Down supports veteran soldiers who have experienced hardship and homelessness in Rhode Island. Operation Stand Down RI makes a difference by: helping struggling and homeless veterans by offering services and housing necessary to their well being Prev Next Rhode Island Food Bank Providence Give the gift of food during the holiday season by donating to the Rhode Island food bank. Click HERE to donate. How important are they? Millions of pounds of donated food and nonfood household products are distributed into the community through their network of 250 member agency food programs in the state. The RI Food Bank makes a difference by: providing multiple programs to ensure that Rhode Islanders have access to the nutritious food they need

utilizing Pantry Express and Direct Delivery programs to efficiently distribute healthy foods to high-need communities Prev Next Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center Newport From three-year-olds to adults, the MLK Community Center provides their clients with the tools and the knowledge that they need in order to reach their dreams. Help dreams come true by donating HERE. The MLK Community Center is as impactful and meaningful to the 3-year -old toddler entering his first day of preschool as it is to breakfast program clients who come daily for a nutritious meal shared with friends. The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center makes a difference by: providing clients with the tools and the knowledge to reach their dreams Prev Next West Place Animal Sanctuary Tiverton Seeing hurt or sick animals doesn't have to leave you feeling helpless -- assisting with their care and recovery is one of the many ways you can give this holiday season. You can do just that by donating to the West Place Animal Sanctuary HERE. The West Place Animal Sanctuary makes a difference by: providing housing, food, and medical care for injured and orphaned wild birds, waterfowl and wild turkeys as well as unwanted farm animals

overseeing rehabilitation services leading to the release of the aforementioned types of injured or orphaned wildlife, and providing placement services for farm animals whenever possible Prev Next Newport Festivals Foundation Newport The Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals draw thousands of fans to Newport every summer to enjoy great music by some of the best musicians who have ever lived. Donate HERE to help continue this great tradition. The Newport Festivals Foundation is in charge of festivals such as the Newport Jazz Festival and Newport Folk Festival. The Newport Festivals Foundation makes a difference by: preserving the legacy of the Newport Folk & Jazz Festivals

nurturing the creation and education of folk & jazz music in Rhode Island, as well as internationally Prev Next St. Mary's Home for Children North Providence Children who experience violence in their homes can often be affected for the rest of their lives, and may never truly get over it. The St. Mary's Home for Children provides services to help kids who are traumatized by violence in their homes. Click HERE to donate. St. Mary's Home for Children makes a difference by providing: residential and outpatient services

in-home services and educational services Prev Next Children's Friend Providence You can never donate enough to benefit the well being of kids. Children's Friend is one of the leaders in attempting to improve the lives of children. Donate to them HERE. How important are they? With centers in Providence, Pawtucket and Central Falls, Children’s Friend serves over 30,000 of Rhode Island's most vulnerable children and their families each year. Children's Friend makes a difference by: providing flexible, effective, and culturally-relevant services

advocating for programs and policies that support and strengthen children and their families Prev Next Community MusicWorks Providence Music can serve as an important role in communities across the state and Rhode Island. Community MusicWorks looks to create an urban community through music education and performance that can transform the lives of children, families, and musicians. Click HERE to donate. Community MusicWorks makes a difference by: teaching, mentoring, program design, and performance activities of the Providence String Quartet

creating an opportunity for a professional string quartet to build and transform its own urban community Prev Next WellOne Primary Medical and Dental Care North Kingstown, Pascoag, Foster You can never have a shortage of community health care facilities and organizations. WellOne Primary Medical and Dental Care has been around for 107 years. Click HERE to donate. WellOne Primary Medical and Dental Care makes a difference by: Provides high quality health Care to individuals and families.

Promoting the highest quality of health for the individual and family as well as for the community. Prev Next Providence Revolving Fund Providence Preserving the beauty of Providence's architectural heritage is important to the community and the entire state. You can donate to the Providence Revolving Fund HERE. The Providence Revolving Fund makes a difference in the community by: partnering with neighborhoods and community-based organizations

retaining and developing affordable housing

collaborating with others to preserve and develop real estate

serving as a catalyst for public and private investment Prev Next Youth Pride Inc. Providence Building a community where lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and queer youth can develop and be themselves is a vital part of the world today. Donate HERE to help Youth Pride continue to provide that. Youth Pride Inc. makes a difference by: providing free programs including individual counseling, weekly discussion groups, leadership trainings, social events and wellness activities.

being an affirming space for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, questioning young people to build community, develop connections and be themselves Prev Next Day One Providence Day One works to reduce sexual abuse and violence in Rhode Island, not only for survivors, but addressing the issue as a community concern Click HERE to donate. Day One makes a difference in the community by providing: 24-hour Helpline and legal advocacy

law enforcement advocacy programs

individual and group counseling

professional training session and prevention education workshops Prev Next Amos House Providence Amos House provides direct support for people in need by offering meals, shelter, and other resources that help them achieve stability and services they need. Donate to the Amos House HERE. The Amos House started as a small soup kitchen, and today consists of a campus of 14 buildings including a restaurant, permanent supportive housing and a mother-child reunification center. Amos House makes a difference in the community by providing: 90-Day recovery-based programs

ten buildings dedicated to supportive housing as well as a mother-child reunification program

culinary and carpentry training programs, and a literacy center and social enterprise businesses that employ men and women and generate income Prev Next Looking Upwards Middletown Founded in 1978, Looking Upwards is a private, nonprofit agency offering a wide array of services to adults with developmental disabilities and children with special healthcare needs. Donate to them HERE. How important are they? Looking Upwards serves more than 900 kids and adults across the state. Looking Upwards makes a difference by providing: services for adults with developmental disabilities

services for families of children with special healthcare needs Prev Next Capital Good Fund Providence The Capital Good Fund works to create pathways out of poverty for Rhode Islanders by providing affordable loans that take the place of payday loans, buy-here-pay-here car financing, and rent-to-own pricing. Donate HERE. How important are they? To date, they have provided 1,335 loans totaling $1,516,039 have been disbursed to low-income Americans. The Capital Good Fund makes a difference by: offering small loans and personalized Financial + Health Coaching to families in Rhode Island Prev Next Little Flower Home Providence Providing a safe place for pregnant women and or young kids can be a monumental task. However, that is just what he people at the Little Flower Home are working to do, for Rhode Islanders in need. Help them continue to make a difference by donating HERE. The Little Flower Home makes a difference by: providing comfortable private room(s) in shared apartments or shared homes for pregnant women and their children at no cost for women dealing with domestic violence, or under undue pressure

providing clean clothing for both mom and children as well as guidance with respect to the wide array of Social Services that are available

assisting with food stamps and medical insurance for families and children Prev Next Lucy's Hearth Newport Lucy's Hearth is a 24-hour emergency and transitional shelter for mothers and their children who are homeless due to economic hardship, family crisis, divorce or any number of reasons. Donate HERE. In one year, Lucy's Hearth sheltered 52 families – 45 mothers and 80 children through their emergency shelter, transitional apartment and permanent apartment programs, for a total of nearly 14,000 shelter and transitional bed nights, with more than 28,000 meals served. Lucy's Hearth makes a difference by providing: an emergency shelter program as well as transitional and permanent apartment programs

outreach and aftercare programs Prev Next Providence Animal Rescue Providence Homeless or lost animals often rely on the kindness of volunteers, and in this case a dedicated staff working to help them. Donate to Providence Animal Rescue HERE to help save these animals. Providence Animal Rescue makes a difference by: providing appropriate shelter and humane care for homeless animals and seeking permanent responsible homes for adoptable animals

reducing pet overpopulation through strict spay/neuter measures and providing a diversity of humane education programs to meet community needs. Prev Next Rhode Island Mentoring Partnership Warwick An hour a week is all it takes for a mentor to make a difference in the life of a child. The Rhode Island Mentoring Partnership envisions a Rhode Island where all youth are connected to relationships with adults who inspire and support them. Donate HERE The Rhode Island Mentoring Partnership makes a difference because kids with mentors are… 46% less likely to begin using drugs

27% less likely to begin using alcohol

53% less likely to skip school

33% less likely to engage in violence Prev Next Rhode Island Interscholastic League Providence Sports can helps kids get through their day, week, month and maybe longer. The Interscholastic League helps make that possible -- donate HERE How important are they? There are 60 public, private, and parochial high schools who make up the league. These schools sponsor athletic activities in 28 sports. More than 20,000 young men and women compete The Rhode Island Interscholastic League makes a difference by: supervising and administering the athletic programs contests

scheduling and overseeing matters related to the participating schools throughout the state Prev Next Dorcas International Institute of RI Providence Anyone who is trying to overcome cultural, educational, economic or language barriers in Rhode Island can go to Dorcas for help. And you can help Dorcas by donating HERE. Dorcas International Institute makes a difference by providing: education & workforce training

a Center for Citizenship & Immigration Services

full service community school, refugee resettlement, interpreting & translating

a clothing collaborative and welcome center Prev Next Barrington Tap-in Barrington For some, obtaining the basic needs in life can be a challenge and need help brought to them. Barrington Tap-In provides assistance to help with basic human needs. Donate HERE. Barrington Tap-in consists of over 100 dedicated volunteers. Barrington Tap-in makes a difference by: providing information, referrals, and transportation help and assistance to meet basic human needs for Barrington, Bristol, East Providence and Warren residents Prev Next Stages of Freedom Providence There is no better time to support the work of Stages of Freedom in enriching and empowering Rhode Island children of color. Click HERE to donate. National Federation of the Blind makes a difference by offering programs such as: Bow Ties for Boys, which teaches grooming and social skills to Black boys

Girls Tea Party, which teaches social graces and table manners to young girls of color at an elegant tea party

Swim Empowerment, which teaches children of color how to swim to drive down the high rate of drownings in our community. Last year we taught 311 children to swim at area YMCAs by paying for their lessons through private donations. We also provide opportunities for them to engage with their culture and history through lectures, performances, exhibits and walking tours. Prev Next National Federation of the Blind of RI East Providence The membership-based consumer advocacy organization works to change what it means to be blind. Help the blind -- and their families -- by donating HERE. National Federation of the Blind makes a difference by: providing 2 chapters, with the Greater Providence Chapter meeting the third Saturday of the month in East Providence and the Mount Hope Chapter meeting the third Thursday of the month in Bristol

working to improve the quality of education for blind children

retaining the earning levels for blind people so that it is equal to people of age sixty-five Prev Next Norman Bird Sanctuary Middletown The mission of the Norman Bird Sanctuary is to maintain land for the protection, preservation and propagation of birds. The sanctuary is also open for those who want to observe bird life. Click here to donate. The Norman Bird Sanctuary makes a difference by: Protecting and preserving birds Prev Next Operation Support Our Troops N. Kingstown Imagine being thousands and thousands of miles away from friends and family, and on top of that needing to be ready to go to war at any moment. Support the troops by donating HERE. Operation Support Our Troops gives those fighting for our freedom a sense of home. You can even make a donation in honor of a soldier in your life. Operation Support Our Troops makes a difference by: sending care packages to troops

providing personal messages of support, as well as other home items that are not readily available. Prev





































































































































































































Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.