LIVE: Singer/Songwriter Volkmann Performs In The Alex and Ani Lounge

Providence-based singer/songwriter Steve Volkmann performed three original songs in The Alex and Ani Lounge on GoLocal LIVE Wednesday.

“I am looking to uplift and inspire folks to be more mindful and to discover and spread peace,” Volkmann says.

The three original songs Volkmann performed included New Direction, Motocross Girl and To The City.

Volkmann says his songs are inspired by everyday people and their situations, struggles and triumphs. He hopes to inspire people to understand others and make positive changes in their lives.

One of his next live performance on June 16 in Wakefield at Java Madness.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.