Line Item Veto

How are you going to address the call for the line item veto? How do you balance your tempered views on it, versus those advocates strongly calling for it?

The way you have to look at it — I just want to do what’s in the state’s best interest. It's easy to call for it, because the natural instinct of a citizen who has not spent a lot of time studying it or not familiar with the system and the process - and I would not expect the average person to be, I was not before I was involved in it. Your average inclination is your going to save money, and therefor we should do it. And I’m not sure that that’s the case. I think it could actually cost us additional spending.

So what I’ve indicated on the campaign trail — I want to put smart folks in a room, whether it’s a commission, or some other means of accomplishing that, getting academics, constitutional scholars together to get a more educated and more professional view of it, rather than political view, and let’s see where it goes.

The framers of our Constitution originally wanted to put a checks on the Governor. The Governor of the state walks around with one or two troopers by their side at any given point, you can’t generally speak to them — that’s not an indictment, that’s just the reality. I’m in the community each and every day talking to folks, getting the pulse of folks — you have different elected positions that serve different interests. Originally, we didn’t want to give so much power in the Governor, you wanted to withhold it in the people — and right now people are being told they’re should take the power away from themselves and give it back to the Executive Branch.

I can tell you that the Governor proposed a lot of jobs in the last budget — almost 100 of them that didn’t pass our legislative process, we actually saved a lot of money. So I pose the question -- if the Governor had a line time veto, would the House have been as inclined to pull 70-100 jobs that she was creating out of the budget, if some of the House priorities could have been pulled out at the back end? I think the answer is maybe not — so although folks might think its would save money, it could actually cost more money because you put in different intersections where money could be spent.