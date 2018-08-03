LIVE: Shakespeare in the #MeToo Era

Head Trick Theatre ’s Rebecca Maxfield is making Shakespeare relatable to a new generation through her staging of “Much Ado About Nothing.”

The troupe’s annual outdoor staging of a classic play is putting a new twist on the classic Shakespearean comedy, addressing themes of sexuality and feminism. The classic story of Benedick and Beatrice, the unlikely lovers set up by Claudio and Hero takes on new meaning through the purposeful genderbending of Benedick into a female character.

“The play has universal themes we’re all supposed to relate to,” Maxfield said. “But as a gay woman, the traditional story doesn’t necessarily reflect me.”

Maxfield’s staging also addresses issues of feminism and female empowerment by changing the ending. In the original story, Hero is humiliated by Claudio at their wedding, a conflict which is neatly resolved at the end when she chooses to unconditionally take him back. In Maxfield’s version, Hero leaves Claudio, and the order of scenes leading up to the betrayal is staged in such a way that the audience has to choose who to believe.

“Claudio accuses Hero of infidelity, but we as the audience don’t know who’s telling the truth,” Maxfield said. “It’s the same as every other case in the #MeToo movement.”

“Much Ado About Nothing” is being performed at the Roger Williams National Memorial on August 3 and 5 at 8:00 p.m., with additional performances being held on August 10-12. More information can be found on Head Trick Theatre’s website.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.