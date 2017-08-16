LIVE: Seekonk School of Rock’s Shawn Garrity & All-Star Performance
Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Co-Owner and Music Director of the Seekonk school, Shawn Garrity, says that performances and concerts in rock-show settings are at the core of the curriculum, which sets SOR from other more traditional music schools.
Another remarkable program is the nationwide School of Rock All Star Program, where every year students can audition to become elite members of bands that tour the country.
Two All-Star students, Alyssa Witkowski, 14, and Riley Larkin, 18, performed a powerful original song on LIVE.
To enroll, click here
