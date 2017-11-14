LIVE: How to Create a Seating Arrangements In An Open Floor Plan

Interior design expert Robin Garceau of Robin Garceau Interiors says if you have an open floor plan and are trying to arrange furniture, it can be difficult to make it look comfortable, elegant, and have the rooms function like you want.

When she works with open floor plans, Garceau says she plans around focal points, considers how people function in each room, and asks how clients they want the room flow.

Garceau is one of Rhode Island’s most prominent interior designers. Her signature style of design brings luxury to client’s homes.

