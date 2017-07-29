LIVE: Save The Bay’s Sabato Gives Ways To Help Keep Narragansett Bay Clean

Cindy Sabato, Director of Communications of Save the Bay, says as long as there are beach and shell fishing closures, there is still work to be done to clean up Narragansett Bay.

“A healthy Rhode Island, a healthy Rhode Island economy, and lifestyle and everything about the Ocean State really depends on the ability to use and enjoy the bay,” Sabato says.

Some simple changes, like picking up after your pet, not feeding geese and letting your grass grown to at least three inches long can all help efforts to keep the bay clean Sabato says.

The organization published a booklet “Bay Friendly Living” with yard care and lifestyle tips to help people save money and help improve the health of the bay.



Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.