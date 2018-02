LIVE: Sandy Hook Campaign to Stop School Violence Kicks Off in RI

Ray Pouliot with the Learning First Alliance of Rhode Island appeared on GoLocal LIVE to talk about the "Start With Hello" Call-To-Action week taking place in Partnership with Sandy Hook Promise.

According to Pouliot, Start With Hello is a "no-cost, easy-to-implement program for schools and community organizations."

"With the program, students are empowered to create an inclusive and connected community by reaching out to those who may be chronically isolated, marginalized or rejected to let them know that they are valued and are not invisible," said Pouliot. "SWH asks students, educators, parents and other community leaders who interact with children to take steps in class, the lunchroom and/or on the bus to be inclusive and connected."

WATCH THE START WITH HELLO VIDEO HERE

