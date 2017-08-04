LIVE: Sanctuary Herbs Provides Economic Opportunity For Refuges Through Farming

With 20 years of farming experience, Christina Dedora, co-founded Sanctuary Herbs of Providence as a way to provide economic opportunity for immigrants and refugees in New England.

“We’re excited not only to provide local, fresh product, but also to guarantee a viable income for the immigrant,” Dedora says.

Dedora says the business contracts with farm workers in Rhode Island and Massachusetts and they hope to eventually become a big New England collaborative.

All herbs used in products are grown locally without chemicals. Sanctuary Herbs then processes, dries and packages the products and takes them to market.

“It provides the immigrant or the refugee farmer with a stable income. We contract with them, we want them to grow the herbs for us,” Dedora says, “it creates a real strong economic opportunity.”

