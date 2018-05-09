LIVE: Sail Newport’s Read Discusses the Thrilling Finish to Leg 8 of the Volvo Ocean Race

Brad Read, the Executive Director of Sail Newport, joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on GoLocal LIVE at the Volvo Ocean Race Newport stopover at Fort Adams on Tuesday.

Read talks about the close finish to leg 8 that saw Spain's Team MAPFRE edge out Team Brunel by one minute.

Volvo Ocean Race in Newport

The fleet will remain in Newport through May 20 with the formal race village opening scheduled for 4 p.m. later today on May 8.

The In-Port Race is scheduled for May 19 and the Leg 9 start to Cardiff, Wales is set for Sunday, May 20.

See Photos of the Newport Stopover Below

