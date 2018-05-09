LIVE: Sail Newport’s Kelly Highlights the Race Village’s Exploration Zone

Sail Newport 's Education Chair Donna Kelly joined GoLocalProv News Editor Kate Nagle on GoLocal LIVE to highlight the Exploration Zone at the Volvo Ocean Race' s Newport Stopover Race Village.

“The Exploration Zone is a legacy of family forts and this will be our third Exploration Zone. This year we went with a theme, we titled it ‘One Ocean Exploration Zone’ and the question is really ‘what does it mean to you?’ So what does ‘One Ocean’ mean to you,” said Kelly.

Volvo Ocean Race in Newport

The fleet will remain in Newport through May 20 with the formal race village opening scheduled for 4 p.m. later today on May 8.

The In-Port Race is scheduled for May 19 and the Leg 9 Start to Cardiff, Wales is set for Sunday, May 20.

See Photos of the Newport Stopover Below

