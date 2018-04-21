LIVE: RWU’s Roving Eye Film Festival Continues Through The Weekend

Roger Williams University student Nicole Andreson joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle to talk about the weekend's lineup for the 13th Annual Roving Eye Film Festival -- and what the experience has been like working on the week-long event.

Created by the Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival (RIIFF) in partnership with Roger Williams University, the festival has been running since April 16 and goes through the 22.

This year’s programming features over 60 films from across the world including Academy Award nominees and winners, numerous World, and US Premieres; sneak preview screenings of films slated to premiere at the Rhode Island International Film Festival in August; panel discussions/symposia; visiting filmmakers and student film showcases.

The event will conclude with the Spring 2018 Soforenko Foundation Film/Speaker Series On The Jewish Experience.

For this weekend's schedule -- go here.

Andreson spoke to studying film production at RWU, putting together this year's festival -- which "celebrates the power of art and culture in affecting positive change" -- and the upcoming weekend's "secret" screening.



