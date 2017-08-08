LIVE: #RoseAllDay Phenomenon Boosts Newport Vineyards Production

Newport Vineyards Wine Educator Kevin Killavey says the social media phenomenon #RoseAllDay took Newport Vineyards by storm this season.

The Vineyard doubled their production of Dry Rose from last season, going from 200 cases to 400 and the vineyard is estimated to sell out before the summer season is over.

“It’s the magic merging of many different flavors into one beautiful drink that is Rose,” Killavey says.

He explained that Newport Vineyard’s Dry Rose is the perfect medium between red wine and white wine drinkers because they use Pinot Noir grapes and stainless steel barrels to make the wine.

The end product is a cold, fruity, dry and complex Rose.

To celebrate a successful summer and give the Rose a proper goodbye, Newport Vineyards is hosting a Farewell Rose Fireside Live Music Night on Wednesday, August 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



