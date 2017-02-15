LIVE: Rose Weaver Joins Molly O’Brien

Award Winning performer Rose Weaver stops by GoLocal LIVE to talk about the revival of her one-woman show, Menopause Mama.

Weaver discusses the importance of launching the show for Women’s History Month in March and talks about the importance of pro-aging vs. anti-aging. Weaver says she wants people to see aging as a positive thing. Catch the soon to be 68-year-old laying down a rap about real life as a woman.

For show information and more on Rose Weaver click HERE.





