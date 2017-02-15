Welcome! Login | Register

Rose Weaver Joins Molly O'Brien

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Molly O'Brien and Rose Weaver

Award Winning performer Rose Weaver stops by GoLocal LIVE to talk about the revival of her one-woman show, Menopause Mama.

Weaver discusses the importance of launching the show for Women’s History Month in March and talks about the importance of pro-aging vs. anti-aging. Weaver says she wants people to see aging as a positive thing. Catch the soon to be 68-year-old laying down a rap about real life as a woman. 

For show information and more on Rose Weaver click HERE.

 

 

