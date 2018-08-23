LIVE: RISAS’s Reposa Offers Parents Advice on Stress-Free Back-to-School

Leigh Reposa of Rhode Island Student Support Services joined GoLocal LIVE to share how to support kids' mental health in the upcoming school year and at home.

RISAS provides in-school support to students across Rhode Island, with counselors available on site to thousands of elementary, middle, and high school students. As a part of Coastline EAP, the organization provides substance abuse and early intervention services at schools and in the community.

"For kids who may be coming from a home where there is drug or alcohol abuse, our counselors provide support and help prevent them from using these substances themselves," Reposa said. "Sometimes, we're just there to clear up misconceptions about the danger of things like e-cigarettes."

Ahead of the upcoming school year, Reposa encouraged parents to be open with their child and seek out a school counselor if it could help them.

"I think everyone could benefit from seeing a counselor," Reposa said on LIVE.

To prevent overwhelming stress, particularly at the beginning of the year, parents should be careful to avoid overscheduling their child.

"If we as adults don't like to be running around all the time, our kids certainly won't like it either," Reposa said. "Make sure there's time carved out just to have fun and relax."

Along those lines, Reposa also encourages parents to find at least one extracurricular activity that their child enjoys, outside of traditional academics, as they allow students to meet new people, make connections, and find new passions.

Above all, Reposa said parents need to listen to their children, particularly by asking constructive questions after school.

"Instead of saying 'How was your day?' ask something more specific, like 'On a scale of 1-10, how was the day?' Blanket questions can be a little overwhelming when there's all of 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to cover," Reposa said. "And really listen to what they say. Even if it's that there's a new lunch menu, pay attention to what matters to your child."



Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.