GoLocal LIVE: The Voice’s Emily Luther Discusses Her Experience on the Show

In an exciting "Knockout Round" for Team Adam, RI native Emily Luther took home the win to advance to the next round, Monday night on NBC’s The Voice.

Luther performed a breathtaking rendition of Pink’s “Glitter in The Air," showing off her powerful vocal chops and her utilizing her classical training to give a flawless performance.

In a challenging battle with Adam Pearce, whose rock sensibility and performance style is much different than Luther’s.

Luther, a Woonsocket native, says she tried to “stay present” by using meditation to stay true to herself as an artist, and ultimately become coach Adam Levine’s pick to move on with his team.

To tune in to Luther’s next performance on The Voice check out the schedule here.



