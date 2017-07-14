LIVE: Trinity Repertory Company and RI Latino Arts Adaptation of Romeo & Juliet
Friday, July 14, 2017
The production, who’s purpose is to promote inclusion and accessibility to all communities, including our Spanish-speaking ones, will be free to the public and will tour to different locations for each performance throughout RI until July 31.
Hernandez and Rosado give an actor’s perspective on playing these iconic roles, and integrating Spanish language translations into the classic play.
For more information, click here.
