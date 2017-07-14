LIVE: Trinity Repertory Company and RI Latino Arts Adaptation of Romeo & Juliet

Orlando Hernandez and Maria Gabriela Rosado play the title roles in newest bi-lingual adaptation of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, presented by Shakespeare en el Verano, a collaboration between Trinity Repertory Company and RI Latino Arts

The production, who’s purpose is to promote inclusion and accessibility to all communities, including our Spanish-speaking ones, will be free to the public and will tour to different locations for each performance throughout RI until July 31.

Hernandez and Rosado give an actor’s perspective on playing these iconic roles, and integrating Spanish language translations into the classic play.

For more information, click here.



