RIDOH Fighting Increase in SIDS with Safe Sleep Campaign

In an effort to fight back against an increase in infant deaths from SIDS, the Rhode Island Department of Health is working with other organizations in the state to educate parents about safe sleep.

“For a long time, there was a dramatic decrease in infant mortality from SIDS, then a leveling off a decade or so ago,” said Dr. Ailis Clyne, a Medical Director at RIDOH and a pediatrician. “Over the past few years, we’ve seen a slight increase.”

The most important element to safe sleep, Clyne said, is making sure infants are always laid on a hard surface on his or her back, for both naps and sleep. Nothing soft should be in the sleeping area, including blankets, toys, pillows, and crib bumpers, as they pose a risk of suffocation.

When it comes to sleeping at night, Clyne said the rule of thumb is to share a room, but not a bed for the first year of life. Sleeping in the same room greatly reduces the chances of death from SIDS, though co-sleeping in the same bed poses many other risks.

A baby who sleeps in the same bed as his or her parents is at a greater risk of suffocation from blankets and pillows, as well as from parents rolling over onto them. Children who co-sleep also are at risk of injury from falling off the bed during the night.

To minimize the risk of falling asleep in bed with an infant, Clyne encouraged parents to plan ahead. New parents are often extremely sleep deprived, and she cautioned that it can be extremely easy to fall asleep during night feedings, so parents should be aware and make sure they lay their child down if they begin to become drowsy.

To avoid the need for blankets in the sleeping area, Clyne said parents should set the room temperature at a comfortable temperature, and dress the infant in warm enough clothing, such as a blanket sleeper. Doing so prevents the child from overheating, which is another risk factor for SIDS, but prevents too much heat loss during the night.

