LIVE: RICCO’s Dr. Markward to Conduct Full Oratorio of “Messiah”

The Hallelujah chorus from Handel’s Messiah, is one of the most recognizable pieces of music heard during the holiday season, but The Rhode Island Civic Chorale and Orchestra (RICCO ) will present the only full oratorio of this work presented in the area, which includes all three movements for two and a half hours of music.

Music Director and Conductor for RICCO for over 30 years, Dr. Edward Markward, spoke to LIVE about presenting this piece in its entirety, “we feel that we should do it all, in the 61 years of the Chorale’s existence it has been performed at least 50 times.”

The performance features four soloists, John Allen Nelson, Megan Roth, Jesse Darden, and Soprano, Kelley Hollis. Performances will be Saturday, November 25 at The Cathedral of Saints Peter & Paul in Providence, and on Sunday, November 26 at St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center in Woonsocket.

For tickets and more information, click here.



Related Slideshow: 20 Must See Fall Concerts in New England - 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.