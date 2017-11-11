LIVE: RI Veteran Sgt. DeCiccio Dedicated To Helping Other Veterans
Saturday, November 11, 2017
He returned to New England with a purpose, to continue serving not only his country but his fellow servicemen and women.
DeCiccio is a full-time student at Salve Regina studying for a masters degree in counseling. He says his end goal is to help veterans manage their Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
Veteran outreach continues in daily work life, DeCiccio is the Regional Manager at Veterans Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in New England providing support services to veterans and their families.
Related Slideshow: 2017 RI Veterans Day Events
November 11
Bristol
Ceremony at Rhode Island Veterans' Home
The ceremony at the Rhode Island Veterans Home begins at 12:30 p.m. .
November 11
Central Falls
Grand Opening & Dedication Ceremony for Veterans Memorial Park
The ceremony will take place at the intersection of Hunt and Illinois Streets, the former site of Veterans of Foreign Wars post-1271.
Officials such as Mayor James Diossa, and veterans will speak.
The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.
November 11
Cranston
The 5th Annual Park View Veterans Day 5k run/walk, as well as a 1-mile kids run, will be held at Roger Williams Park starting at 8:30 a.m. with a kids run, and then the 5K taking place at 9:30 a.m.
All proceeds from the event benefit Operation Stand Down RI.
November 11
East Greenwich
The Veterans Day Parade will take place starting from Academy Field and will go to First Avenue for a wreath-laying ceremony at the corner of Cliff Street.
The parade will then go North on Main Street the Town Hall for a closing ceremony.
The parade begins at 10 a.m.and is expected to conclude around 11 a.m.
November 11
Newport
Ceremony at Newport City Hall
The ceremony just in front of the Newport City Hall kicks off at 11 a.m. and will feature the Newport Artillery Company, local veterans' organizations, Rogers High School Army JROTC Viking Battalion, city and legislative officials and much more.
November 11
Scituate
The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at Berkander Field and Institute Lane and goes onto Danielson Pike before proceeding west to Silk Lane to Greenville Road to the steps of the Old Historical Congregational Church for ceremonies.
Thre will also be a Rededication Ceremony of the Hope Furnace Cannon.
The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m.
