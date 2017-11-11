LIVE: RI Veteran Sgt. DeCiccio Dedicated To Helping Other Veterans

Sergeant Adam DeCiccio is a United States Army combat veteran who was deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq.

He returned to New England with a purpose, to continue serving not only his country but his fellow servicemen and women.

DeCiccio is a full-time student at Salve Regina studying for a masters degree in counseling. He says his end goal is to help veterans manage their Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Veteran outreach continues in daily work life, DeCiccio is the Regional Manager at Veterans Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in New England providing support services to veterans and their families.

Related Slideshow: 2017 RI Veterans Day Events

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.