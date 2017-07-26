LIVE: RI Native Musician Nico Franc on His “Homegrown Tour”

Coming to us live from his new job helping kids cultivate their songwriting and recording artistry at a recording studio in Los Angeles, is musician and RI native, Nico Franc.

The move out west proved to be inspiring and positive for his music career, but Franc says “missing home” motivated his new “Homegrown Tour."

A true independent artist, Franc writes his own songs, plays multiple instruments, designs his own website, and even booked his own tour dates on the upcoming tour bringing him back to New England and surrounding areas.

Franc says that his Funk & Soul influenced music is meant to get people moving and dancing, and that a new recording will be released later this year.

Hear music and check out tour dates by clicking here.

