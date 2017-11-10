LIVE: RI Native Moniz On Performing In Tony Award-Winning Musical “FUN HOME”

East Providence native Susan Moniz embraces the role of Helen Bechdel in the national tour of the Tony Award-winning musical “FUN HOME.”

“It’s been emotional and powerful to be a part of this groundbreaking show,” Moniz says.

Moniz, who now lives in Chicago, says it’s been great to be back where she grew up and perform in front of family and friends at the Providence Performing Arts Center.

The show, based on Alison Bechdel’s best-selling graphic memoir, won five Tony Awards including Best Musical in 2015.

“FUN HOME” made history as the first show written exclusively by women to win theater’s highest achievement. It runs at the Providence Performing Arts Center through November 12.

