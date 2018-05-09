LIVE: RI DEM’s Coit Explains What the Volvo Ocean Race Means to RI

Janet Coit, the Director of the RI Department of Environmental Management, joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle at the Volvo Ocean Race Newport Stopover at Fort Adams on Tuesday.

Coit discussed what the Volvo Ocean Race means for the state of Rhode Island, saying "this event puts Rhode Island on a worldwide stage."

Volvo Ocean Race in Newport

The fleet will remain in Newport through May 20 with the formal race village opening scheduled for 4 p.m. later today on May 8.

The In-Port Race is scheduled for May 19 and the Leg 9 Start to Cardiff, Wales is set for Sunday, May 20.

See Photos of the Newport Stopover Below

