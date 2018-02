LIVE: RI Children’s Author Writes Books In Memory Of Pet, Proceeds Help Shelter Dogs

Rhode Island children’s book author Denise Flagg says she created the Klaus Series in memory of her dog, a 120-pound Rottweiler name Klaus.

She says it was her love of animals and books that got her interested in writing for children.

With two books in the series, “Christmas with Klaus” and “Klaus’ First Winter” Flagg says she hopes to continue adding more adventures for Klaus and his friends, educating children along the way.

Flagg also volunteers on the Friends of the Providence Animal Care and Control Center committee. A percentage of proceeds from book sales are donated to the 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization, dedicated to helping the animals in the Providence Animal Shelter.



Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.