LIVE: RI Blogger’s Geaber Talks Things to do in August

As we enter the last month of Summer here in RI, we want to make the most of the festivals, fairs, and concerts our small state has to offer. To give us some tips on what’s cool to do when it’s hot is RIBlogger ’s Jennifer Geaber.

Music festivals and outdoor concerts are a plenty with the day-long Foo Fest in Providence on August 12, Monday Night Jamz at Westerly Town Beach, the Waterfront Reggae Festival on August 12 in East Providence, and of course the internationally recognized Newport Jazz Festival from August 4 to August 6.

For family friendly fun, try the Washington County Fair in Richmond which takes place from August 16 to August 20, or outdoor movie screenings at Roger Williams Park and Narragansett Town Beach.

Take the family to the Charlestown Seafood Festival which takes place from August 4 to August 6 for great food, rides, games, and live music.

For more great RI events & happenings, click here.



