LIVE: RI Based Punk Band, Downtown Boys’ Norlan Olivo New Album

Recently called “America’s most exciting Punk band” by Rolling Stone, RI-based Downtown Boys are releasing their next album on a new record label, Sub Pop , but continue making their familiar punk-political statement.

The band, which has a female front-person (Victoria Ruiz) and is made up of Latino band members with songs both in English & Spanish, is happy to be able to help break the all-white dominance in punk music.

They feel the exposure they will get from the new label is “a platform for their protest music, amplifying and centering Chicana, queer, and Latino voices in the far-too-white world of rock.”

Drummer, Norlan Olivo, says the new larger record label hasn’t tried to change their artistic voice, and have allowed them to continue to break barriers in the world of Punk music and speak out against oppression and inequality on their latest release.

Their new album “Cost of Living” will be released on August 11.

Related Slideshow: 25 Must See Spring & Summer Concerts in New England - 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.