LIVE: Rhode Island’s Emerging Leaders-Robert Sullivan
Saturday, November 18, 2017
Robert Sullivan is chairman of the Rhode Island Young Republicans and was the youngest elected RI delegate to the 2016 Republican National Convention.
He’s the founder and chairman of the Southern Rhode Island Young Professionals, serves as secretary of the Peace Dale Neighborhood Revitalization Corporation (PDNRI) and is chairman of the South Kingstown GOP.
Sullivan, who is a landscape contractor, says he is helping make Rhode Island better through his work with the SRI Young Professionals.
“Through my work with the SRI Young Professionals and the RI Young Republicans, I get the chance to meet and encourage young forward-thinking adults looking to get started in a new field,” Sullivan says.
Outside of politics and his business, Sullivan has given back to Rhode Island through many other philanthropic means, including work with the Salvation Army, and raising money for the Sojourner House of Providence.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
