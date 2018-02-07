LIVE: Repetiteur from George Balanchine Trust on Bringing “Rubies” to Festival Ballet

George Balanchine was one of the most influential figures in American ballet, and today his choreography is trusted in the hands of repetiteurs like Sandra Jennings, who has the honor of carrying on his legacy by teaching his choreography to ballet companies around the world.

Jennings ensures that the proper technique and style of Balanchine’s work is maintained, and has recently set the choreography for “Rubies” with Festival Ballet, one of only two companies in New England with the privilege of performing this piece.

“Rubies” will appear in Festival Ballet’s Director’s Choice performances this weekend, a program that also includes The American by Tony Award Winner Christopher Wheeldon, and the world premiere of The Soldier's Tale by Viktor Plotnikov.

For Tickets & Info go HERE.



