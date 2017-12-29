LIVE: Rep. Ranglin-Vassell on Need for Community Response to Joblessness & Gun Violence in RI
Friday, December 29, 2017
"We believe that the root cause of violence is poverty, please join the planning meeting as we plan the job fair for this spring," wrote Ranglin-Vassell, of the upcoming coordination event in January -- and job fair this spring.
Ranglin-Vassell, who defeated then-Majority Leader John DeSimone in 2016, spoke to her agenda when the General Assembly convenes in 2018 -- including proposing a $15 minimum wage once again.
