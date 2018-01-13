LIVE: Regunberg on Single-Payer Legislation & Addressing High Costs of Prescription Drugs
Saturday, January 13, 2018
“Everywhere I go across our state, I hear a similar concern — the monstrous cost of prescription drugs,” said Regunberg (District 4, Providence).
“From my next-door neighbors in Providence, to families in South County, to elders in the East Bay, Rhode Islanders are forced to make upsetting and unacceptable choices between their prescriptions on the one hand and their groceries, housing and basic needs on the other — all while pharmaceutical corporations and their CEOs see profits soar. That’s why the first new piece of legislation I introduced this year is a bill requiring cost transparency and limiting the maximum allowable prices that manufacturers may charge for certain high-cost drugs. The pharmaceutical industry has incredible influence and power. We need policies designed for all of us who can’t afford corporate lobbyists.”
