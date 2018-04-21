LIVE: Reach Out & Read RI to Host Free “Read & Romp” at Roger Williams Carousel May 12

Reach Out and Read RI , which encourages early childhood development and literacy skills through providing books to health centers around the state for families, is hosting their first ever "Read and Romp" event on Saturday, May 12.

Kitty Douglas joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle to talk about the free celebration at the Roger Williams Park Carousel from 10 a.m. to noon that day, featuring free books, carousel rides, snacks, activities, and more.

The program is unique in approach, "Doctors, nurse practitioners, and other medical professionals incorporate Reach Out and Read’s evidence-based model into regular pediatric checkups, by advising parents about the importance of reading aloud and giving developmentally-appropriate books to children. The program begins at the 6-month checkup and continues through age 5, with a special emphasis on children growing up in low-income communities."

For more information on the Read and Romp event in May, go here.



On May 3, Reach Out and Read will host an annual fundraiser at the Providence Public Library, including a cocktail reception and silent auction. This event is a major fundraiser for the organization.





