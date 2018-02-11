LIVE: Rappelling Fundraiser Down Regency Plaza Hopes to Raise $100K for Prov. Community Library

Providence Community Library Director Jeff Cannell joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle in studio to talk about partnering with "Over the Edge" for a fundraiser this June that will feature an opportunity for members of the public to rappel down the 12-story Regency Plaza building in downtown Providence and help raise $100,000 for the nine neighborhood locations of Rhode Island’s largest library system.

PCL has exclusive rights to stage Over the Edge events in the Providence metropolitan area. “This is the biggest fundraiser PCL has done to date,” explained Cannell. “It will be an exciting and memorable experience for the 90 rappellers and a rewarding one for sponsors who take the opportunity to invest in such an innovative event.”

The event will begin at 9:00AM on Saturday, June 23 and run throughout the day. To secure a place, each participating “Edger” will need to raise a minimum of $1,000 for the chance to go Over the Edge.

Cannell said that potential participants can reserve their spot and create a personal fundraising page that enables friends, family, and colleagues to donate funds toward their rappelling adventure.

Click here to register



