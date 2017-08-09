LIVE: Queer Eye’s Jai Rodriguez Talks ‘Sex Tips’ Vegas

We spoke with “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” alum, Jai Rodriguez, about his new show “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man’ ’ currently running in Vegas until January of 2018.

Rodriguez co-stars in the audience-participation heavy live show with reality TV personality, Kendra Wilkinson, and says the subject matter of the show is perfect for the crowd in Vegas.

Rodriguez will also be appearing on the new CBS drama “Wisdom of the Crowd” and makes a cameo as Margaret Cho’s Husband in “Sharknato 5.”

Tickets for ‘Sex Tips’ can be found here.



