LIVE: PVDonuts’ Kettelle Talks Valentine’s Day & Collaborations

The February menu at PVDonuts has so much chocolate on it, co-owner and head baker Lori Kettelle, says they had to order three times more chocolate than they normally do.

“What you would expect on Valentine’s Day, but in donut form,” Kettelle says, talking about their February menu, which includes Samoa, tiramisu, cookie butter cheesecake, and Twix donuts.

Kettelle also announced they are collaborating with The Burgundian Coffee and Waffles, for a mini-Liége waffle- on-donut delicacy. She says it will have a very limited run Sunday.

They’re also partnering with Flowers by Semia in Providence for Valentine’s Day. Kettelle says you can buy a box of donut holes and pair it with a bouquet of flowers.



